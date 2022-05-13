Marilyn Monroe. The story of her Mexican mother

The actress Marilyn Monroe She is considered one of the most attractive women in history. However, few know that the actress from the golden age of Hollywood, has Mexican roots thanks to her mother: Gladys Pearl Bakerwho directed Marilyn Monroe to the world of cinema.

Marilyn Monroe’s mother, Gladys Pearl Baker was born on May 27, 1902 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.. According to historians, the mother of the actress was diagnosed with paranoid schizophreniacausing the mother-daughter relationship to be destined for a tragic end.

As we know, Marilyn Monroe became an icon of pop culture, being referenced by other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson and Kate Moss. However, her relationship with her mother and her difficult childhood would mark her for life.

The story of Gladys Pearl Baker, the mother of Marilyn Monroe

Little is known about the early life of Marilyn Monroe’s mother.. However, like the actress, her mother had a complicated love story. According to experts, Gladys Pearl Baker was first married to Jack Bakerwith whom he had two children: Robert Kermitt Baker and Berniece Baker Miracle.

After abusive incidents, Gladys filed for divorce from Jack, leading him to abandon Gladys and kidnap their two children to raise them in Kentucky. Gladys Pearl Baker’s second husband was Martin Edward Mortensonwho disappeared a few months after getting married and without knowing that he was the father of Marilyn Monroe.

Back then, Gladys Pearl Baker worked as a film negative cutter at Consolidated Film Industries.. However, Gladys Pearl Baker decided to leave Marilyn Monroe in the care of a religious family, since she did not feel capable of taking care of her.

Thus, Marilyn Monroe lived until she was 7 years old in a humble house with Albert and Ida Bolender. However, he had to spend several years of his childhood in different orphanages and foster homes, causing him to have severe self-esteem problems, emotional instability and stress.

“I was seven years old, but I had to work at home. She washed dishes, scrubbed floors and ran errands. My mother showed up the next day. She was a very pretty woman who never smiled. She had seen her often, but she didn’t know exactly who she was. When I said ‘Hi, Mom’, she looked at me. She had never kissed me, she had never held me in her arms, and she had barely spoken to me,” Marilyn Monroe revealed in a manuscript discovered 12 years after her death.

During Marilyn Monroe’s adolescence, Gladys Pearl Baker moved with her daughter near Hollywood Boulevardthe place that inspired the young woman to become a movie star.

The story of Gladys Pearl Baker and Marilyn Monroe ended when one day, Marilyn returned home and her mother was not there, as she had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital where he remained until the day of his death in 1984.

