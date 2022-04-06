Marilyn Monroe will have a biopic and a documentary about her death on Netflix

August 4 will be the 60th anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe and the American actress and model, considered a sex symbol and icon of pop culture, continues to make people talk. Without going any further, Netflix will release two projects that will exploit known details and other hidden details about her life: a documentary and a biopic.

On April 27, the platform will launch The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unpublished Tapes, a documentary directed by Emma Cooper and produced by Library Films that seeks to reconstruct how her last days were, through unpublished recordings of those who knew her best, such as the director John Huston and the Hollywood elite, who reveal the most intimate side of his life full of glamor and complications.

In addition, it will bring to light some interviews that were collected in 1982, when the trial investigating his death was reopened. Under the premise: “The brighter the star, the darker the truth”, the project promises to be controversial and the official trailer anticipates that topics such as conspiracy, FBI, espionage, drugs, cover-up and his link with J. F Kennedy will be discussed. .

On the other hand, still without a release date, this year Blonde will also be released, a biopic in which the Cuban Ana de Armas will play the protagonist of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Prince and the Showgirl, I Never Was a Saint and Una Eva and two Adams. The Andrew Dominik-directed film is based on Joyce Carol’s book Kaome Like It Hot, which delves into the traumas Marilyn experienced in her childhood and adolescence and how they accompanied her in her adult life.

In recent days, the project was rated suitable for people over 17 years of age, due to its high sexual content. “It’s a PG-rated movie about Marilyn Monroe, I’d say that’s what you’d want, right? I’d like to go and see the PG-rated version of the Marilyn Monroe story,” said the New Zealand filmmaker. He added: “It’s basically the story of every human being, but it’s using a certain sense of association that we have with something very familiar, just through media exposure. It takes all of those things and turns their meanings on their heads.” , according to how you feel, which is basically how we live. That’s how we all operate in the world. It just seems to me to be very resonant.”

It should be noted that the film began to take shape a long time ago and at first it seemed that Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were going to be chosen for the leading role, however De Armas obtained it in 2019. And to live up to the role, the Cuban spent 9 months practicing the Monroe accent. Also in the cast are Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Julianne Nicholson as Marilyn’s mother. (NA)