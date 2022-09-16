Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe with Ana De Armas’ sandunga

Everyone has been stunned by the extraordinary resemblance that the Cuban actress has Ana De Armas with Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde… However, for the star of Knives Out, the process of becoming Monroe was challenging. She “she was bald because of the wigs. Marilyn went through various shades of blonde, from golden to platinum… and to make these wigs look perfect, they screwed a bald cap on my head,” says de Armas, who spent three hours a day putting on makeup. “I cried the first time I saw myself… I felt very proud,” says Ben Affleck’s ex, who was predestined for the role. “I just auditioned…and they said, ‘It’s you.’ But it wasn’t easy. While she worked 12 hours on the set of Knives Out, still found time zoom three hours with my vocal coach. Monroe’s voice changed. There were periods when she emphasized consonants… in the 50s she made the transition to the ‘baby’ tone… and then to the naturalistic one”, explains Ana, proud of her Caribbean sandunga and of her beginnings when she studied theater in Cuba:“Rose of France, Madrigal and The Lost Edenwere films that confirmed my vocation”, assures the clone Marilyn’s cuban.

