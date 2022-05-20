Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Designer Claims Kim Kardashian Made ‘Big Mistake’

Since she walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, Kim Kardashian has been criticized from all sides. Starting with those of Bob Mackie, designer of the American icon’s dress.

May 2, 2022. The eyes of the planet are on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Like every year, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the American edition of “Vogue”, summoned the most prominent celebrities of the moment on the occasion of the traditional “Met Gala”. On the red carpet, they jostle each other in more spectacular outfits than the other, more or less respecting the theme of this edition, namely “Gilded Glamour”. Among them, Blake Lively and her dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty, Billie Eilish and her retro dress or even Gigi Hadid in a vintage corset jumpsuit. But if we had to remember only one look from this evening, it would undoubtedly be that of Kim Kardashian.

Marilyn Monroe’s dress worn by Kim Kardashian

A nod to an American icon and a personality she has admired since she was young, Kim Kardashian took advantage of the event to slip into a cult Marilyn Monroe dress. For good reason, this dress with straps and beige mesh covered with 2500 crystals, is none other than the one worn in 1962 to sing a happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy. Belonging to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum, it is usually kept in a dedicated room that is temperature controlled and monitored to ensure its longevity….

