Marilyn Monroe’s eye makeup is THE secret to increasing your sex appeal

The Marilyn Monroe eye makeup It is the sexiest look of the year, and today we show you how to do it!

And it is that the fascination for Marilyn Monroe it has spread for decades, but its influence has swept more strongly than ever in this past year. The proof? The controversial cosplay of Marilyn Monroe by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala and the starring role of Ana de Armas in Blonde.

Despite all the ways we have tried to imitate the sex appeal For Monroe, her signature beauty look has served as a constant model to represent Hollywood glamour. Her platinum bob and red lips have become synonymous with the ’50s star, but it’s the detail of Marilyn Monroe eyeshadow which recently went viral on TikTok for its optical illusion effect.

The famous sleepy eyes of Monroe are actually a makeup trick, which uses white eyeshadow and liner to lengthen the lower lash line and make the eyes appear larger and brighter. Users of TikTok have gotten the trick and recreated the look under the hashtags #marilynmonroemakeup, which currently has over 6 million views.

Celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna, who works with stars Megan Fox and Lana Condor, says the lengthened lower lash line creates the illusion of shadow: ‘The Marilyn Monroe eye makeup gives an iconic and sensual effect’, he tells Glamor. ‘While the cat eye at the top is meant to lengthen the gaze and give a thicker lash line, the bottom line is meant to create a shadow of the lashes, drawing the eyes downward. The white outlined on the water line it is designed to make the eyes appear large and bright’.

This ‘lash shadow’ is the key to get the sleepy eyes. The makeup artistHayley Kassel recently worked on a Monroe-inspired campaign for ColourPop Cosmetics, and she has some tips for creating the illusion: ‘Try to rest your face and eyes as much as possible,’ she says. ‘Normally, we tend to raise our eyebrows, tighten our foreheads and widen our eyes when we put on makeup. For this particular look, the eyes should be as relaxed and sleepy as possible. This will give you much more control over the correct placement of the lash shadow you’re applying to the outer corner of the eye.’

To make the look appear soft and faded, use matte colors in shades of brown. ‘The key to this eyes make up is not to exaggerate,’ says Luna. ‘The liner on the top is very close to the lash line, and is meant to make them appear thicker. The trick of bottom outline is to use a brown shade and mimic the same shape as the upper one, starting with the outer third of the eye’, and suggests using cream formulas, which are easy to blend: ‘Use a cream-colored eyeliner on the waterline not only will it brighten the eyes, but it will also define the outline of the lower shadow’.