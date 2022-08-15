Marilyn Monroe’s heirs talk about Ana de Armas’ performance

Ana de Armas was criticized for her Cuban accent with the first previews of the Marilyn Monroe movie, so the heirs of the it girl have spoken about it.

A few days ago, the new trailer for the movie ‘Blonde’ came to light, in which Ana de Armas looked identical to Marilyn Monroe, but received criticism due to her accent, so the heirs of the it girl came out to talk about the performance of the Cuban actress, according to Telemundo. The name of Ana de Armas has not stopped being on everyone’s lips since it became known that she would be chosen to play the iconic Monroe in the biopic that Netflix is ​​developing, which has already been considered one of the productions most anticipated of the year.

When the images of Ana as Marilyn Monroe were released, the public was surprised due to the great resemblance between the two famous; however, it was not the same with her performance, especially because of her accent. People criticized the ‘Deep Water’ actress, as they claimed that she had not achieved an impeccable performance, since her Cuban accent was still noticeable. Given this, Marilyn’s heirs spoke about it through a statement obtained by ‘E! News’.

Through this, they gave full support to Ana de Armas, who recently recalled her beginnings at theater school in Cuba. “From what we’ve seen in the trailer, Ana cleverly captured the essence of Marilyn’s voice,” said Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group, which owns all of the ’60s star’s assets. “Marilyn was known for her shortness of breath, which was actually a tactic taught to her by a speech therapist during her childhood to help her overcome her stutter,” said the statement dated August 2 to refer to the peculiar way of talk about Marilyn and Ana’s accent.