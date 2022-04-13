Marilyn Monroe’s life movie will be the first “for adults” on Netflix; stars this BEAUTIFUL actress

New ones come to light more often options to view content and have entertainment via streaming; this mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with greater global demand, this mainly because it bets on the best releases within the cinematographic world, from the most recent premieres to the classics of the seventh art.

DON’T MISS: The MOST watched movie on Netflix that is causing A RAGE; talks about the power of the threat |TRAILER

And it is precisely within this context that the demand for entertainment without leaving home has increased, that now the platforms that offer content via streaming have raised their stakes to offer the service to their users.

Netflix bets on a new style of content

And precisely under this panorama in which the quarantine has represented greater competition, is that now Netflix invests more and more in its movies, series and shorts.

This tape will tell the life of Marilyn Monroe. Photo: Special

It is worth remembering that on said platform there is a wide diversity of content, from the most intense to the most touchinghowever, the platform has recently increased its interest in productions focused for over 18 years.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: This is the first “adults only” movie on Netflix, it tells an intense story based on TRUE EVENTS: Trailer

It is under this scenario that has recently caused a furor in the platform based in Los Gatos, California, a film that will be released in Netflix what is it based in the life of an iconic actress and it is about Marilyn Monroe.

The actress who will play Marilyn Monroe in her biopic

Recently it has caused a furor among the users of the platform with the red logo that the first film that is suitable only for Adults.

This is the film Blonde, which will narrate the life of Marilyn Monroeand according to what was reported by the company based in Los Gatos, California, this film will be the first produced by Netflix to obtain a qualification NC-17, which means it is content only for Adults.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The BEST movie starring Damián Alcázar is on Netflix; It is NOT “The Perfect Dictatorship”

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and starring by the beautiful Cuban actress Ana de Armas, and is based on the epic novel by Joyce Carol Oates, however, it is worth noting that the book revolves around fiction merged with some real life events.

FAL

KEEP READING:

Netflix: The successful premiere movie that will cause a SEA of tears; What would you do if you lose the love of your life?