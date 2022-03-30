Marilyn Monroe’s movie with Ana de Armas will be for people over 18

According to Film Ratings, “Blonde,” Netflix’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie, has received an NC-17 rating.

The film stars the award-nominated actress Golden Globe Ana de Armas (‘Blade Runner 2049’)who takes on the role of the pop culture icon in this film that will finally make its debut sometime this year.

Based on the freely fictional biography written by Joyce Carol Oates around the figure of Norma Jeane Mortenson (better known as Marilyn Monroe), ‘Blonde‘ is written and directed by Andrew Dominik (‘Kill Them Softly’). The project has been in development since 2012, with Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain previously attached for the lead role. Beside Of weapons the film is also starring Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson and Toby Hus.

Finalist for both Pulitzer Prize as of National Book AwardThe official synopsis of the book is as follows:

“Help, I feel that Life is approaching. Marilyn Monroe It was pure fire, sexuality on the surface, turbulent romances; but she was also fragile, a frightened woman full of insecurities who sought in others -the former athlete, the playwright or the president- that love that she herself denied. An emblematic artist charged with conflicts and fears, with unleashed passions; a girl who did not stop running forward, and she came to cheat death itself to become a legend. After exhaustive documentation, Joyce Carol Oates redraws the inner life of Norma Jeane Baker -the little girl without a father, the woman dependent on tranquilizers and stimulants, the ill-fated actress and lover- and her “Magical Mirror Friend“, the idolized blonde that the world came to know as Marilyn Monroe“.

The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson as producers.