Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez get married in an intimate ceremony on the beach

The actress Marimar Vega and the director of photography, Jerónimo Rodríguez swore eternal love this weekend in front of the beaches of the port of Acapulco, in Guerrero.

The couple in love was surrounded by a select number of friends and family who gathered to celebrate the union of the famous.

According to information from Who magazine, Marimar and Jerónimo asked their guests to be discreet and not to make any type of publication on social networks about your marriage bond.

However, and despite the control they had, the Chamonic3 account on Instagram posted a video in which it is seen when the couple says their votes in front of the judge.

Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez swore eternal love to each other Photo: Instagram @chamonic3

In the images you see theThe 38-year-old actress wearing a simple dress in pastel pink and white tones, while the groom opted for a completely white suit.

Among the celebrities who accompanied Marimar Vega on this special day are: Rossana Nájera, Adriana Louvier, Ceci Ponce and her brothers Zuria and Gonzalo Vega Jr.

After signing the yes, Jerónimo Rodríguez used his Instagram account to dedicate an emotional message to his now wife.

“The sea, which spills over the wide world, had as much love as cold water, would be called María for love and not just sea as it is called… I love you María del Mar”, he wrote at the bottom of a photo in which the name María is seen in the highest part.

Jerónimo Rodríguez shouts his love for Marimar Vega

Photo: Instagram @jero_rod

To this publication, Marimar Vega replied: “I love you, my beautiful love.”

The love story of Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez

Marimar Vega married in 2015 with the also actor Luis Ernesto Francowhom he divorced three years later.

She subsequently dated actor Horacio Panchieri for three years, until met Jerónimo Rodríguez, in the filming of “The Game of the keys”, the connection between the two was special, since Just five months after dating, they got engaged.

Marimar Vega got engaged in August of last year

Photo: Instagram Archive

While Jerónimo Rodríguez was in a relationship with actress Marisol del Olmo who he ended up with in 2020.