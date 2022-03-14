Marimar Vega talks about the comments about her husband’s appearance

a few days after Marimar Vega married Jerome Rodriguez on Acapulco Guerrerothe comments regarding the physical appearance of the director of photography were immediate on social networks.

In a recent interview for several media outlets, Marimar She was questioned about it and surprised, she did not hesitate to give her opinion on the subject.

“I don’t even know how to answerI know you mean it in a good way… I appreciate it. I’m surprised we keep even mentioning it. It seems very strange to me, I don’t even know what to answer. I am happy, I am at peace, I am with a respectful, talented, loving man”he indicated.

Marimar expanded on her statements and said, “Jero is an exceptional human beingthe people who know him, whoever you ask, I think that’s very nice of someone, there is no one who speaks ill of him, he is a very beautiful human being, people adore him in his work, besides that he is extremely talented and my close people are so happy and that is a result of how they see me”.

Let us remember that in a recent meeting with the press, ZuriaMarimar’s sister was questioned by these comments from Internet users and exploded saying, “The truth is that I’m not even going to answer that question. because I think that just everyone’s job is not to give voice to hate (hate), and asking me those questions what they are doing is just the opposite.

And he went on to point out that there should be a change of mind about it, “let’s give projection, space, visibility to work after these two years, love and positive things, not negative things that someone says or not”.