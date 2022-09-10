Marín claims the degree of Medicine for the University of León

Juan Francisco García Marín, rector of the Universal de León, has applied this morning for the degree of Medicine for the University of León, in a ceremony held in the Aula Magna del Albeitar to inaugurate the university course.

“Leonese society has been demanding medical studies for years since, as we all know, there is currently a growing demand for doctors. We are willing to support this social demand by requesting and developing the studies of the Degree in Medicine, as long as there is sufficient budget allocation. These studies are considered the most expensive, if you will allow me the expression, of the entire spectrum of university degrees and we cannot withdraw funds from other studies for this purpose. For this reason, we will request the Degree in Medicine for the University of León, as well as the adequate budget allocation to be able to carry them out”, he has just said.

Marín greeted the return to normality, congratulated the winners and launched a challenge: “The University needs the best, and for this reason, this rectorate will continue to support its own program of predoctoral research contracts, which we have been increasing each year, going from a contract in 2016 to the 37 in force at the moment”.

“We have to continue increasing the offer next year and for this we believe it is convenient to further facilitate the conditions for the application of these places by the corresponding areas and departments. In addition, we will continue to implement the stabilization plan, ensuring the transition of these contracted teachers to permanent ones once they obtain their accreditation. We will continue along these lines, calling for new vacancies at all levels. The University of León needs a renewed, stable and quality staff of professors and researchers to ensure its future and make it better”, he said.

He reminded the counselor of a recent exhortation in which Lucas urged the rectors of the Community to improve positions in the Shanghai ranking: “Veterinary medicine is among the top 100 in the world, and Agricultural Engineering among the top 500, for example. In another prestigious international ranking, the Times Higher Education by Subjects, the University of León has managed to position itself among the top 400 in Education or among the 600 or 700 in Life, Health or Social Sciences and we are among the top 300 in the ranking of young universities”.

“We consider”, said the rector “that the internationalization of the university is one of the most important aspects and one that makes the university progress the most, and in which we must make a greater effort every day. The work carried out by the University of León was yesterday recognized by the Minister of Universities. Every year we participate in more international research and cooperation projects, we have a greater number of joint degrees with foreign universities and we successfully participate in various strategic projects of the European Union and we also attract more foreign students. Proof of this is the success of our TalentUnileon scholarships, of excellence for international students, in which we have had 356 applications for the 30 scholarships offered, with an investment of own funds of 90,000 euros”, he said.

The Councilor for Education of the Board, Rocío Lucas, attended the event and highlighted the 33 degrees and 18 masters that are taught in León. She pointed out to the media the basic challenges that her research has a greater echo, the lowering of fees, the improvement of scholarships and the need to teach new degrees.

“There can be no students limited by economic difficulties,” Lucas said later in his speech already in the act. He highlighted that the ULE is among the hundred most important Veterinary in the world: “I predict a remarkable success for the Nutrition degree of the next academic year 24/25” and highlighted the effort that the Board will make in infrastructures and energy efficiency.

The rector spoke before the event and in statements to the media about a similar enrollment rate despite the drop in population: “It is a miracle, but we are compensating for it by attracting students from other provinces.” Enrollment is at a good pace “and the new degree in Data Engineering has been widely accepted”.

He rejected that health careers have had a boost this year and set himself the challenge of finishing the infrastructures “especially renewable energy to reduce energy dependence on campus, improve the doctor’s office in the departments and consolidate the workforce.” He also wished to improve the international scholarships, which were awarded 30 for 600 applications”.

The Secretary of Universality highlighted in the annual report the presence of the King this year in Ponferrada, that of Minister Subirats in León, the awards received, the acts of the Confuccio Institute and the 14 European research projects endowed with six million euros.

Antonio Teodoro Reguera, professor of Human Geography, gave the inaugural lesson ‘Orange or lemon, historical controversy about the shape of the earth’.