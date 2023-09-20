Marina del Pilar announced that the Government of Baja California has strengthened the law to protect women







Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, emphasized her administration’s commitment to guaranteeing security, equality and justice for all Baja Californians, while highlighting notable progress in areas important to the state, including women Harmonized legislative action for the safety, health and security of basic infrastructure.

During the ninety-sixth edition of “Morning Wednesdays with Marina del Pilar”, held in the city of Mexicali, the State President said that at the beginning of his term, the Center for Women’s Justice, which had been left in administration, was reactivated. previous.

The main mission of this organization is to provide assistance to women victims of violence in collaboration with important institutions like the State Attorney General Office and the State Judiciary.

Magdalena Bautista, Director of the Center for Justice for Women (CEJUM) of the State of Baja California, highlighted that the work of Governor Marina del Pilar is to strengthen the prevention, punishment, attention and eradication of violence against women, adolescents and girls. Unit.

He announced that Baja California had become the first state to harmonize its local legislation to protect women. Notable aspects of this reform include the obligation to allocate links to provide services in the facilities of the Women’s Justice Centre, guaranteeing basic and free services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and effectively interacting with the government and society. Coordination is involved. Address and eliminate violence.

Magdalena Bautista stressed that in the Marina del Pilar government, girls, boys, youth and women are not alone, supported by laws that support these efforts.

It should be noted that the Head of the Executive Branch of State and the Director of CEJUM recognized the work and collaboration of Deputy Michel Sánchez Allende, who has promoted these initiatives.

During the “morning session”, the Governor also highlighted advances in health, especially childhood vaccinations, through the Basic Plan, which aims to protect this population from various diseases, especially in the 2023-2024 school year. with the advent.

While the Secretary of Health in Baja California, Adrián Medina Amarillas, reported that in 2023, more than 388 thousand doses of the Basic Scheme, which protects against diseases such as tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, measles, human papillomavirus, influenza, have been administered. Other. Additionally, more than 3,000 pediatric Pfizer vaccines were administered to girls and boys upon returning to school.

He said that universal vaccination is also aimed at protecting people above 60 years of age from respiratory diseases during the upcoming autumn and winter season.

Marina del Pilar also announced significant progress in the Respira program aimed at reducing pollution in Mexicali. Respira Program projects seek to improve mobility, road safety, accessibility, efficiency, quality and equity in the city.