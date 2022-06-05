Marina Huerta, story of a voice

When Marina Huerta was born, in the Federal District, Matt Groening was already sketching unique creatures in his native Portland, inspired by Homer, his own father, a publicist. While she was making her theater debut, those traits already had a name, personality and an interested company, Fox, which decided that the anti-hegemonic family of five would become a series. It wasn’t long before Groening’s life would somehow touch Marina’s and she would become one of the most familiar voices in Latin dubbing.

Huerta owes Groening an unexpected popularity and his “son” Bartholomew J. Simpson, the boy with the eternal red shirt and just four fingers per hand, several fans in different parts of Latin America. Although not all of his achievements revolved around The Simpson: her voice is the one we hear many times we see Demi Moore, Meg Ryan, Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman.

The spoken sensuality of Sharon Stone in Spanish, the babbling of Sandra Bullock, the elegance of Charlize Theron… In all these dubbings is MH, lifelong film and series. You can boast that you have put more than words to the performance of a female dream team, Winona Ryder, Uma Thurman, Kim Basinger, Jennifer Aniston, Susan Sarandon, Helen Hunt and the signatures continue…



He tried three times to win the role of Marge, but Bart won. Later, she also voiced the blue-haired mother.

In 1991, after the premiere in the United States (December 17, 1989), the Springfield family landed in Mexico and Marina was summoned for a dubbing test. She tried three times to win the role of Marge, but her youth seemed to play against her when it came to imposing herself as the tall blue-haired mother.

Summoned again to the Audiomaster 3000 recording studio, she was shocked when she was asked to try out the voice of Bart, the boy whose name is an anagram of the word “brat.” “In the booth there were people in suits and ties, it was obvious that they were Fox executives,” she recalls from Mérida, Yucatán. “One of them approached and directed us, explaining to us how they wanted each character to be treated. Someone later commented that Matt Groening was there that day, but I cannot guarantee that it was so.”

“The indication was clear, the executives needed the voices to sound like flesh and blood people. We had to forget about the cartoon. The request was difficult, because at one point the cartoon pulls you, it leads you to that. But then I was a crazy girl, the chapter was that of a party for Mr. Burns in which everyone gave him jelly. I got angry because I didn’t get a laugh and I reacted with an outburst”Serie .

-To hell!

That expression escaped from his mouth like a volcano. She could have been invited to leave after five seconds, but the reaction of her managers threw her off. “We want you to be Bart Simpson, that’s the spirit.”the men in black replied, smiling. They no longer had to look for the insolent “escuincle”, they had him in a Latin version right under their noses.



Marina Huerta, born in the Federal District and with fans throughout Latin America

His first job in the art of dubbing had been in 1985. Three years earlier he had made his theater debut. Two colleagues from his company who were immersed in the universe of substituting original voices gave him the information of a company that he trained in that incipient job opportunity. After two months of training in four-hour days every Saturday, she opened an infinite door.

“The directors Carlos Magaña and Maynardo Zavala saw something in me and began to give me work. The commitment of the characters grew and the stars arrived. At the beginning, normally, they give you what is called ‘environments’, murmurs, protests, whispers in church scenes, in parks, giggling in a coffee shop, roles that require a lot of people doing it.”

Roller coaster of highs and lows, the powerful trachea goes from one extreme to the other in terms of genres and characters. One day he settles down to a child and another day he grows old. He put his imprint on Carlitos de Rugrats: Adventures in Diapers, was Tweety in Sylvester and Tweety, he went through Turkish soap operas and Brazilian soap operas and got veneer in a 100% indigenous product: The animated Chavo.



“The voice is the second thing after the physical aspect that impacts the other,” says Huerta, also a teacher.

His first series with continuity was underwater investigator, an opportunity offered by the Mexican actor Narciso Busquets. She played the character of the daughter of Ron Ely, the American actor, popularly on TV by Tarzan. Since then, there has been no rest. His “video store” of movie voices includes such titles as Wuthering Heights, Full Throttle, Nine Months, Independence Day and The Bodyguard.

He has lived in Mérida for a decade, he was born in the Federal District. The daughter of a housewife and an electrical engineer, she grew up with two brothers at a time when “television was restricted in terms of children’s hours, only a program from 16 to 17”. Her days passed with her eyes absorbed in The Flintstones, Don Gato and his gang, The Jetsons, Ultraman, The Phantom Agents, The Addams Family, Lost in Space “how funnyI said. Why, if they speak in Spanish, are there little letters in English at the end?I was wondering”.

The dubbing generated curiosity then, but it was not something close yet. Today that he reviews his life as a viewer he finds great differences: “The way of acting of the ’50s, ’60s, was grandiloquent, rejoiced, exaggeratedmelodramatic and that was carried over to the dubbing. Now it’s about making it more normal, fresh, everyday.”

There are no secrets in his velvet larynx, other than avoiding peanuts, porous foods, pork rinds and “any dry food that can leave particles in the throat and affect hydration.” He suffered only two hoarseness in his life and he doesn’t like his voice. “I would have liked her to be more husky,” she confesses.



Marina Huerta is no longer in the cast of The Simpsons this season.

Owner of the La Doña Sound System studio and founder of El Colegio de la voz, a virtual school, her catalog is assorted. She can offer public speaking, speech and dubbing courses, sell personalized greetings or train in dubbing for video games. Students from all over Latin America look for her to deepen their techniques. As a speaker, her most popular talk, which takes her to corners of America, is called the strength of your voice. “The voice is the second thing after the physical aspect that impacts the other. A voice can be modified, manipulated. Your voice may not enter a project, but versatility does.”

Not everything was roses in the megapopular path of The Simpson. An old union conflict took her away for several years (5). The current season, the 32nd, Bart’s voice is not hers: her role was taken by Claudia Motta, who had replaced her between the 9th and 15th.

-Can you think of Bart the same in English as in Spanish?

-I think it’s like a boy from the Bronx, but yellow. He speaks English but has words in Spanish. And from that place, it doesn’t make the same sense to copy it in Latin America. I think of him as a young adult, with heightened shrewdness, mental acuity, and sense of humor. That I transfer when saying and laughing.

– Is dubbing well paid in Mexico, is it charged per project, per time, per word?

-Technological advances mean that in one day you can face more than one product and the more you work, the more you collect. Charged per loop: a measure of time consisting of 25 words or 15 seconds. Each genre has its particularity. Horror movies, for example, have almost no dialogue, but lots of reactions. That is why there is this way of measuring our work.

-What was the most complicated movie or series to dub?

-Woody Allen’s movies are complicated. People get in the way, they get on top of each other, they’re all talking at the same time. That makes phrasing difficult. In Spanish, to say the same thing maybe we need more words and we have to speak very fast. Dubbing is a constant challenge, change, adaptation. What works for you with one product may not work for you with another.

Did you get to dub any series or movie that you were a fan of?

-Harry Potter! In The Deathly Hallows 2 I asked: “Please, I want a place, even if it’s bending the passing rat”. And they gave me a little character. I was Lily Potter, her mother.

-In your almost 40 years of profession, did you get the emotion in any scene or section of the script?

-In Mad About You. I had spent 10 years dubbing the series and the last chapter was in tears. Also when I dubbed Demi Moore in Ghost, when Molly realizes she is actually communicating with him, and at the time she fires him. Many times one discovers the film while he interprets it. In The othersAs I went on dubbing Nicole Kidman, I found out: I was the ghost!”

