Marina Rodríguez: «I have to be the next one for the belt with the victory over Yan Xiaonan»

MMA can be unpredictable, but Marina Rodriguez confident that a victory over yan xiaonan on UFC 272 will grant him a shot at the strawweight championship.

With an impressive winning streak over amanda ribas , Michelle Waterson and mackenzie dern Ahead of their March 5 fight in Las Vegas, the Muay Thai expert said on a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast, French Exchange , which is “a certainty”. in his mind that his fight against Xiaonan is a title eliminator on his side.

“Of course, if the UFC changes their plans, I’m an employee, I just keep my head down and say yes, no problem. But by winning extremely impressively against Yan, I will send my message. I’ll say, I’m here and I have to be next. The focus is on the next one, of course, I have to win no matter what. I know Yan is coming off a loss, so he needs to win too, and I think he makes this fight more exciting. But I know the title shot will come with this win.”

The only women ranked above Rodriguez in the 115-pound division are Carla Esparza who is expected to face Rose Namajunas by the belt below, and Zhang Weili who lost twice to Namajunas in 2021.

“What could happen is that [UFC] i threw joanna [Jedrzejczyk] there, but it wouldn’t be ideal even for her, as she has no fighting rhythm right now. She needs one more fight. She lets her fight Zhang to decide on a possible next contender, but that would take a while. Joanna hasn’t mentioned coming back. I am sure that beating Yan in a way [dominante]the way I want, the time will come [golpe al] belt”.

Xiaonan has won all six of his UFC wins by decision.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, has shown the ability to finish with a knockout in his clash with Ribas in January 2021.