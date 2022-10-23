Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos announced as the new main event of UFC Vegas 64

With Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloyev cancelled, UFC decided to announce a new main event for the November 5 card. The fight Marina Rodriguez Y amanda lemos will be the new star of UFC Vegas 64.

The announcement was made by the organization during the broadcast of UFC 280.

Rodriguez, He is at the peak of his career with a four-fight win streak. In his last fight, he beat xiaonan yan by split decision UFC 272. A Marine He was called up to fight for the belt, but an injury put those plans on hold.

Now, she is ready to return to the octagon and will seek to show why she deserves a rematch against Carla Esparza.

Lemos, will be looking to start a new winning streak. After winning his first five fights in the organization. Amanda was finalized by Jessica Andrade in the star of ufc vegas 52.

In his next fight, he submitted Michelle Waterson Gomez andn the co-star of UFC on ABC 3. Now, she will seek to become the number one challenger for the strawweight belt.

ufc vegas 64 will be held on November 5 at the UFC Apex of The Vegas, Nevada.

