Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on November 5

The fight that could define the next challenger to the strawweight belt will have to wait a little longer.

The fight between Marina Rodriguez Y amanda lemos will no longer be a part of UFC 280 and the billboard will be held UFC Fight Night of November 5.

The new date was revealed by MMA Fighting Saturday afternoon.

Rodriguez, He is at the peak of his career with a four-fight win streak. In his last fight, he beat xiaonan yan by split decision UFC 272. A Marine He was called up to fight for the belt, but an injury put those plans on hold.

Now, she is ready to return to the octagon and will seek to show why she deserves a rematch against Carla Esparza.

Lemos, will be looking to start a new winning streak. After winning his first five fights in the organization. Amanda was finalized by Jessica Andrade in the star of ufc vegas 52.

In his next fight, he submitted Michelle Waterson Gomez andn the co-star of UFC on ABC 3. Now, she will seek to become the number one challenger for the strawweight belt.

UFC Fight Night November 5 will be held in a place to be defined.

