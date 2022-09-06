Marine Delterme, Lucie Lucas, Angèle… These stars who lived in a toxic relationship

Just because they’re famous doesn’t mean they haven’t been in toxic relationships before. Many personalities, such as Angèle, Lucie Lucas or even Nicky Minaj came out of silence to talk about the hell they were able to experience in the past.

Living in a toxic relationship can destroy a person. Fortunately, some manage to get by. This is particularly the case of many personalities who have decided to come out of silence to evoke the hell they have experienced. The star of Clem, Lucie Lucas had notably assured that it had taken five years to recover. “When I was 16, I knew my relationship was not ‘normal’. (…) It took me 5 years to get out of this destructive story, both for me and for him… By hurting me, he was also hurting him. I was lucky that he asked me for forgiveness several years later…“, she had remembered on Instagram.

But she’s not the only one. Just like her, Marine Delterme, Angèle, Camille Lellouche, Nicki Minaj or even Evan Rachel Wood, all assured to have lived very difficult relationships which could have broken them forever. “I know what it’s like to live with someone who is unpredictable, who reduces you and prevents you from being yourself.“, had assured Marine Delterme. For her part, the singer Nicki Minaj had come out of silence to explain the domestic violence of which she was the target on numerous occasions.

Camille Lellouche thought she was dying under the blows of her former companion

Camille Lellouche also believed that she was going to die under the blows of her former companion. Under his influence, she took years to manage to get out of it, just like Angèle. All these women had the strength to speak out to denounce the acts of which they were victims. Evan Rachel Wood also came out of silence to accuse of rape, in a new documentary, Marilun Manson.