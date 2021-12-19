Marine Le Pen against the Super Green pass: “It is the social death of the French who are not vaccinated”

The French government, as announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex, has decided to transform the current health pass into a vaccination pass starting from next January, along the lines of the Italian Super Green pass. To access entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and cinemas, the green certification, even in France, will therefore only be valid for those vaccinated against Covid and for the recovered and for those who have received a booster dose, but not for those who will undergo rapid or molecular antigenic swabs. A choice contested by the presidential candidate of France of the Rassemblement National Marine Le Pen who, commenting on the microphones of the French broadcaster Bfmtv the new bill that will be presented in Parliament by the French government in January, declared: “The vaccination pass condemns French people who are not vaccinated to social death” (about 6 million people, ed).

According to Le Pen, the vaccination pass represents a “disproportionate measure that contradicts all the promises made to the government, isolating the citizens even more”. The exponent of Rassemblement National, in fact, believes that the vaccination pass actually represents “an obligation to vaccinate.” And the candidate for the next French presidential elections points the finger at the executive: “What we were absolutely promised that would not happen is taking place, always with a view to greater isolation of the French, an increasingly marked loss of ours. individual freedoms “. According to Le Pen, the vaccination pass “makes no sense from a health point of view” and would indeed demonstrate, “The amateurism, the carelessness and even the cynicism of the government.”

Cover photo: EPA / Andrzej Lange

Read also: