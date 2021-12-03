Marine Le Pen wants to expel all foreigners from France: “Even the Italians”

Zero tolerance with foreigners, including Italians. This is the summa of Le Pen’s thought: the leader of the Rassemblement National who is recovering in the French polls in the race for the Elysée has made it known that, if she is elected president, those who are not French will not have the same rights, in the social field, of who instead is. Marine’s plan is clear: no family allowances if the children’s parents are both foreigners. If you have been in France for a year and still haven’t found a job, you will be kicked out. A series of proposals that wink at the “unfair competitor” Eric Zemmour – far-right journalist on leave from Le Figaro, he too in the running for the presidential elections. It was thought it could have penalized her appreciation and, instead, it seems to be favoring her. And if Zemmour is betting everything on anti-immigration policies, Le Pen will follow suit. Presenting, yesterday, 2 December, the “citizenship-identity-immigration” law, which in the event of an election, he will propose immediately afterwards, and submit to a popular referendum.

The bill

No social benefits for families or family allowances for “couples, in which at least one person is French” is the first of the measures provided for in the law and reported by The print. What in France is called RSA, and is the equivalent of citizenship income, will be granted only to foreigners who can prove that they have completed five full years of work in France. “We will expel those who have not worked for at least a year and cannot prove that they have the resources to survive,” he said, referring to regular foreigners (and who on occasion have a contract and pay contributions). With this maneuver, the country will save more than 16 billion a year. To the Piedmontese newspaper he specified that these rules “will also apply to Italians and other Europeans. And there will be no problems with the EU, because the referendum provides for a constitutional reform and the integration of a part of the measures to our Constitution which has primacy over the Brussels rules ”.

Read also: