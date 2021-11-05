Marine wind farm, a rendering to untie the knot of visual impact

CASTRO – A meeting of about two hours was held yesterday in Castro between the municipal administration and the representatives of Falck Renewables and BlueFoat Energy on the Odra Energia wind farm project. This is an investment estimated at 4.5 billion off the coast of the Levantine side of the Salento peninsula, in the stretch of sea between Otranto and Castro.

The two proposing companies accepted the invitation of the deputy mayor with responsibility for tourism, Alberto Antonio Capraro, to explain in detail the landscape impact that such a plant would have: 90 blades up to 230 meters high are planned, positioned at about 1, 2 kilometers from each other and arranged in such a way that the closest to the coast would be 10.5 kilometers away, the farthest 24.5 kilometers away.

“The crux of the matter revolves around the visual impact of the work on which the desired reassurances were not registered, but a first result was obtained: the companies made themselves available to review the project and quickly committed themselves to produce a 3d of the floating marine wind farm to be submitted to the territory before submitting the files to the competent bodies “.

After all, it was a preliminary meeting, since the companies had already made it known that they wanted to go through a phase of involvement of institutions and citizens in order to arrive at the authorization process in a non-conflictual context. According to the proponents, the towers, seen from the coast, will have a height between one and a half and two centimeters and will be so distant from each other that they will be even less noticeable.

The deputy mayor of Castro specified that “the issue of socio-economic repercussions has not even been addressed since it is not the intention at the moment to evaluate anything other than to have further investigated the landscape impact. the companies again and evaluate how much they have produced. All together we will decide the line to follow in the exclusive interest of our beloved land “.

From the employment point of view, they estimate the companies curating the project, between 1,500 and 4,000 units could be employed in the execution phase, depending on the needs, while in the operational phase about 150 people would work, of which 80 percent recruited in the territory .

Ironically, Capraro recalls, on November 5th two years ago there was the last meeting between the municipal bodies for the establishment of the marine area protected by Otranto in Leuca. An initiative that now needs to be relaunched in a very short time with concrete administrative acts in order not to be archived.