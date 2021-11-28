Marinelli disconsolate for the penalty at Inter, strange review and that lip: It goes to ca ** re

At the last minute of Venice-Inter Marinelli is called back by the VAR to review an episode in the penalty area but they are discussing the strange review and a sentence said with colleagues.

Inter won at Venezia and moved to -1 from the two leaders Napoli and Milan. The Nerazzurri managed the action thanks to goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez. There are no particular slow motion episodes to be detected until 94 ‘, when Haaps increased the volume of the body by touching the arm with the ball in the penalty area and the referee Livio Marinelli first he let it go but later, recalled by the VAR, he reviewed the episode and then granted the penalty to the Nerazzurri.

The decision to concede the penalty kick is correct because from this season the rule of the ball bouncing off the body before ending up on the arm is no longer considered, but the position of the upper limb and whether it increases the ‘volume’ counts. In this case the Venezia full-back intervened in a slide and the ball landed on his arm after touching another part, taking another direction.

The strangest part of the episode was the reaction of the race director of the AIA section of Tivoli after the recall by the VAR staff, who tonight was Irrati and Carbone: Marinelli did not seem convinced but when the review began by the two referees on the video realized that perhaps the decision he had made was wrong. As he approached the monitor in the field he screamed “go to fuck” and, in fact, the on-field review was very fast. Almost non-existent. One eye on the screen and in an instant he was back on the pitch to call the penalty.

For the referees, the relationship with the VAR continues to be very complicated because it means becoming aware of having made a wrong decision on the pitch and, if it happens at the last minute of a smooth match it could be annoying: even that sentence by Marinelli, who in reality was turned to himself for the error, it highlights even more how being called to see an action is a real thorn in the side for our referee class.