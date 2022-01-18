Marinelli, step back. You lose rigor and red

Decided step back for Marinelli : you lose at least one Red and a possible kick of rigor , the management of the match is not linear , that it was not an evening was also understood by the type of movement he had on the pitch (horizontal instead of diagonal, he often found himself in a hindrance with the development of the game).

From rigor

Binks holds back Fabian Ruiz, puts a hand under his left armpit: Marinelli’s confidence – determined to say no many (too many?) times – and the type of foul puts the VAR: it would have taken a little more humility, the restraint is there, the penalty.

How dare you

Marinelli grace Soumaoro, in … Osimhen. And if the Nigerian had been sent off against Venice, the same would have had to do (this unknown uniformity) the referee of Tivoli for the slap in the face of Rrahmani. Among other things, the yellow (with delay) puts out the VAR, otherwise Fabbri could have called the OFR.

Risk

Take a big risk too Theate: after a contrast with Lozano, with a dynamic that is certainly not fluid, he stepped on his left ankle. Here comes the yellow, mah …

No penalty

Hickey in a slide try to counter By Lorenzo, touches the ball with his left arm, but after it has passed behind his back: not punishable.

VAR: Locksmiths 6

Depowered in every possible situation.