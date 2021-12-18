Marines, 103 dismissed because they refused the vaccine (and another 30,000 could follow the same fate)

One hundred and three Marines were discharged for having refused to take the Covid vaccine, the Marine Corps said Thursday. Overall, the US military has discharged 30,000 active service members who still refuse to be vaccinated – even after multiple opportunities to do so beyond vaccination deadlines.

In late August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the vaccine to become mandatory for all US military personnel; up to that point it had been voluntary. The military quickly set their own expiration dates and warned service members that they could be discharged had they not been vaccinated, which is in line with the Pentagon’s position that choosing to remain unvaccinated is a violation. of an Austin legal order.

While the percentage of active duty personnel vaccinated in each body is 95% or more, the number of unvaccinated personnel is close to 30,000. Earlier this week, the Air Force was the first to make public that it had followed the warning, announcing that 27 Airmen had received administrative leave. According to the latest numbers provided by the Air Force and the Navy, 7,365 airmen and 5,472 sailors are unvaccinated, rejecting the vaccine outright or awaiting processing of administrative, medical or religious exemption requests. The Marine Corps said Thursday that 95 percent of its active duty force of 182,500 Marines have received at least one covid vaccine, the lowest percentage among the military services.

The Marine Corps has approved 1,007 medical and administrative exemptions and is still processing 2,863 of 3,144 religious exemption requests. The military announced Thursday that nearly 98 percent of its 478,000 active-duty soldiers have been vaccinated, meaning nearly 10,000 soldiers have either refused to take the vaccine outright or have asked for exemptions. The army said 3,864 soldiers have rejected the vaccine outright while another 6,263 are awaiting processing of their exemption requests. Most service members who remain unvaccinated have sought religious exemptions, but none of the services have yet to approve a religious exemption.