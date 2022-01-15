Sports

Marino still controversial: “I’m still angry!”

Posted on

There Juventus he must win again. After theInter in the Super Cup, Merry find Udinese in the league.

At Allianz Stadium, before Juventus-Udinese the Udinese sports director Marino spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports. Here are his words.

Dybala
Juventus Udinese Marino

“The anger will not go away, regret remains for the eve of Udinese-Atalanta, something happened that I had never seen before. It is useless to go back, we have to look to the future “.

“I have nothing to learn from that eve, except disappointment. This is a sport and everyone must be enabled to play at their best. I’ve done many championships and I’ve never seen a moment like this “

“The new protocol? We have nothing official. The protocol must be adopted rationally, I will judge it when we have the press release from the federal bodies. But it seems to me a defeat for the League, because one year after the problem that arose in Juventus-Napoli and only after Udinese Atalanta something was done only now, a little late ”.

“Benkovic is a purchase in perspective, we will calmly put him in a position to do well. We will probably buy another defender and an element that can be used immediately ”.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

35
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
25
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
24
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
23
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
23
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
22
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
20
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
20
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
20
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
19
Health

Not only coronavirus, bird flu alarm – Chronicle
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top