Marino still controversial: “I’m still angry!”

There Juventus he must win again. After theInter in the Super Cup, Merry find Udinese in the league.

At Allianz Stadium, before Juventus-Udinese the Udinese sports director Marino spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports. Here are his words.

“The anger will not go away, regret remains for the eve of Udinese-Atalanta, something happened that I had never seen before. It is useless to go back, we have to look to the future “.

“I have nothing to learn from that eve, except disappointment. This is a sport and everyone must be enabled to play at their best. I’ve done many championships and I’ve never seen a moment like this “

“The new protocol? We have nothing official. The protocol must be adopted rationally, I will judge it when we have the press release from the federal bodies. But it seems to me a defeat for the League, because one year after the problem that arose in Juventus-Napoli and only after Udinese Atalanta something was done only now, a little late ”.

“Benkovic is a purchase in perspective, we will calmly put him in a position to do well. We will probably buy another defender and an element that can be used immediately ”.