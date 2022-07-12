«Mario Camus and I wanted to narrate in our land»

“From the beginning Mario Camus and I wanted to tell our stories in our land,” says director Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, who participated last week in the Mario Camus course, paper and celluloid stories at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP), in collaboration with the Santander City Council.

For the director of Habla mudita, the fact that some of his stories take place in his ‘land’ like those of Camus has not prevented them from transcending borders. The Cantabrian filmmaker, trained at the Madrid Film School like the long-awaited Mario Camus, illustrates this with the case of the film La vida que teespera. When he made that film, which “was clearly a film from Pas, we wondered if it would be interesting and I found myself at the Berlin Festival with many of your colleagues who said that in their countries there were people similar to Pas.” In short, “sometimes the local is the most universal, as the Americans have shown.”

Mario Camus, cinema and literature

“Regardless of whether or not they were literary adaptations, literature greatly influenced Mario Camus’s cinema,” says the film director. Although Mario Camus’s celluloid is essentially known for adapting works such as La casa de Bernarda Alba, literature influenced his entire film corpus. For Gutiérrez Aragón, it has to do with “a generation in which feeding between filmmakers and writers went both ways.” The director comments that “the generation of filmmakers like Camus was very read and the writers of his time were very fond of cinema.”

Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón also presented the medium-length documentary Colloquium in the residence (2010) within the cultural activities, which take place in parallel to the Summer Courses. The film stages the epistolary relationship between Lorca and Dalí in their time at the Residencia de Estudiantes. On screen we see two actors reading each letter in front of a lectern. For Gutiérrez Aragón «it is something very simple, almost theatrical». The idea arose “reading the letters of Dalí and Lorca that I saw was an almost colloquial exchange between the two, a story of truncated friendship”. The director of the emblematic series Don Quixote admits that «I was not a person very given to adaptations, I liked having the freedom to create stories without having a literary precedent and when they offered me to do Don Quixote I doubted it a lot, but then when I got into it a bit and realized that it wasn’t that complicated». Gutiérrrez Aragón has recalled how his friends “advised me not to do it, but since I was a child I had liked Cervantes and in some way my style of cinema is Cervantes, it has a very broad realism that almost borders on the subjective or surreal.” Fortunately, he emerged victorious from the challenge and “found himself very comfortable with Don Quixote.”

Discoverer of Ana de Armas, the new Marilyn. When auditioning actress Ana de Armas for A Rose from France, he realized that “this girl is great for this.” Gutiérrez Aragón cites “luck” for having found her despite the fact that “note that not many films are made in Cuba.” Probably “if I had chosen someone else instead of Ana de Armas, she would perhaps be doing theater in Cuba.” Her choice changed the life of the interpreter who developed a successful career in Spain before making the leap to Hollywood with milestones such as becoming Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, whose premiere is scheduled for September 23 on Netflix. Finally, asked about the creative moment in which the filmmaker lives, he admits that “I am collecting old stories and with respect to cinema I have no project, but when they ask me if I have definitely left it, I tell him that anyone knows,” he says.