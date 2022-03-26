Mario Cimarro took an important step in his relationship: he will be a father with Bronislava Gregušová

mario cimarro It is pure joy and happiness. The Cuban actor not only celebrates the return of “Pasión de Gavilanes” to television, he also took a very important step in his relationship with Bronislava Gregušová.

The person in charge of giving life Juan Reyes in the successful telenovela he just confirmed that he will become a father. On his Instagram account, the actor showed his happiness before the news of his first baby.

Both Mario Cimarro and Bronislava Gregušová have used their Instagram account, sharing the same photos and video, to share the news with your followers. Even the Cuban already released the names in the event that it is a boy or a girl.

“The day your name is dressed in blue and silver, the soul finds itself and its beaches are flooded with seas. Brando or Briana, may your day and your name shine, may it shine among the stars!”wrote the Cuban. While Bronislava Gregušová commented: “Brando or Briana, our hearts, bodies and souls already love you. You will be cared for like the miracle you are.”

Mario Cimarro and his partner surprised everyone in November 2019 when they announced that he would propose to the young woman 21 years younger than him. Bronislava Gregušová was a finalist in the Miss Slovakia beauty pageant in 2015. She is a model, dancer and studied Journalism.

Look at the message with which Mario Cimarro confirmed that he will be a father