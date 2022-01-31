“Mario Draghi at the Quirinale? Too much fear”, that’s why he “failed” – Libero Quotidiano





“Carlo De Benedetti on November 3 he had predicted everything “: Lilli Gruber thus welcomed the editor of the newspaper Tomorrow to Half past eight on La7. The engineer, in fact, already a guest of the talk a few months ago, had said that, in his opinion, nothing would change: Mario Draghi would remain at Palazzo Chigi e Sergio Mattarella he would have said he was available for an encore mandate at the Quirinale, as happened later. Faced with this evidence, De Benedetti explained that he had no particular source to support, only intuition.





“I’m happy, what happened happened in the interest of the country – continued De Benedetti -. I join those who thank Mattarella for the effort and commitment made”. When the presenter asked him if he thinks that Prime Minister Draghi has been defeated, the engineer replied: “No, he did not understand one thing in my clear opinion, namely that this Parliament would never have voted for him because the fear of going home was too great“.





The problem, therefore, would be to be found above all in the peons and in general in all parliamentarians who feared early elections. But according to De Benedetti this is not the only reason that hindered Draghi in his climb to the Colle. There would also be another: “The top of the class are never loved by the lowest in the rankings“he said, finally speaking of a mediocre political class.



