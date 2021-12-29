Mario Draghi lied to Italy. Now we need an apology and the admission of the green pass disaster – Il Tempo





A very tough stance towards Mario Draghi. During the December 29 episode of L’Aria che Tira, a La7 program conducted by Francesco Magnani for the occasion, Francesco Donzelli is a guest in connection, who launches several torpedoes at the head of the government: “The numbers we are seeing in these hours confirm two things. The first is that thanks to vaccines a massacre is being avoided, without vaccination it would have been a tragedy with all these infections. The second is that the vaccine did not stop the infection. The contagion thus exploded because the green pass was focused on as the only weapon to stop Covid. Today we have a disaster because useful things have not been done, such as the strengthening of public transport, forced ventilation of the premises, interventions on schools. All things that were not done and focused only on the green pass. Today – underlines the deputy of the Brothers of Italy – there is the consequence that with the explosion of the infection there is a risk of blocking Italy, therefore it is no longer possible to allow quarantine to all the infected because otherwise the hospitals will close, the forces of order are stopped, public offices are closed “.





“The contagion thus exploded due to the government’s inability to make the right strategy, so now we are in difficulty. Draghi – Donzelli is unleashed and asks the conductor to end the speech without interrupting it – he lied to Italy saying that those with the green pass will be sure not to be contagious and not to be infected. Can he at least now admit he was wrong and apologize? Listen to the opposition ”. Magnani poses another question to Donzelli: “Brothers of Italy, who have repeatedly pleaded for courage, can support the obligation to vaccinate at work if the government proposes it?”. The reply from the honorable: “If the government takes responsibility for saying that vaccines are safe and that the indemnity is removed, we are happy that more people are vaccinated. In Italy we are many vaccinated, the problem is that many are becoming infected. despite the vaccine, that may not be the only solution. While we talk about vaccinating those few remaining no-vaxes, the government is starting to invest in other necessary interventions. “