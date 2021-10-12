News

“Mario Draghi’s latest investment scares the banks”, yet another bitcoin fake

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“Mario Draghi’s latest investment left the experts speechless and scared the banks”. A title that we have encountered on many occasions, but which is now repeated with the name of the Prime Minister currently in office. On other occasions the same story was told on Jovanotti, Fiorella Mannoia, Marco Baldini, Enrico Brignano. At this turn the Facebook page Vibration Matters posted a link that appears to come from Corriere della Sera.

When this happened they thought the camera was not recording.
The mic was still on when he said this live.

That national newspapers expire several times in the clickbait is certainly not new, and the Corriere della Sera he is not immune from this criticism. Let’s open the link (stored here) and check the URL: “Onlinenews.to/courier_it. The original URL of the Corriere della Sera And “Corriere.it”, Not “Bus” nor “Onlinenews.to”. We are faced with a clear fake. Here is the screenshot:

We have underlined in red “Corrierto of the Evening “, detail that betrays the obvious fake traced on the original logo of the official newspaper. In the article we read:

Last week, he was a guest of “La Vita in Diretta”, announcing a new “wealth loophole” which, in his opinion, can turn anyone into a millionaire within 3-4 months. Draghi advised all Italians to take advantage of this incredible opportunity, before the big banks block it forever.

Live Life talked about Mario Draghi in February 2021 on the occasion of his arrival at Quirinale as a successor to Giuseppe Conte to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. There is no news of the presence in the studio of the current prime minister, and we are therefore faced with one hoax. The opportunity, for the authors, is tempting to attract the attention of readers with an influential character and tell yet another story of easy earnings:

What allowed me to be successful was the fact that I quickly took advantage of this opportunity, without any hesitation. At the moment, what is earning me the most is a new automated cryptocurrency trading program, called Bitcoin Prime. This is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever seen in my life, and it can make a fortune quickly. I urge everyone to take advantage of it, before the banks block it.

This is what Draghi would have said once the microphones of the format hosted by Alberto Matano were turned off. He would later show his earnings to studio guests: “I’m talking about tens of thousands of euros a day”. In short, the usual story. The fake on Mario Draghi’s latest investment is therefore yet another story given to naive users who do not verify the source, deceived by that reference to the Courier service. Here are the results:

If you like our service, support us on PATREON or with a PAYPAL donation.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
649
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
516
News

Cinema, all films out in October
433
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
376
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
331
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
294
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
288
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
274
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
271
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top