Mario Hernández said that Éxito was leaving Colombia and generated panic; he had to rectify

This week Grupo Éxito became a trend, since a false message began to circulate on the different social networks in which its exit from the Colombian market was supposedly confirmed, after the new economic proposals of the government of Gustavo Petro.

Mario Hernández, one of the most important businessmen in Colombia, unfortunately was one of the first people who fell into those fake news and published a few days ago on his personal Twitter account that the traditional chain stores were leaving the country.

Likewise, the man from Santander received hundreds of criticisms and questions on the different social networks for sharing this erroneous information and generating panic among citizens. However, it was rectified this Wednesday and assured that the renowned company is not going anywhere.

“The GPA group, a French consortium and owner of 70% of Éxito stores, has made the decision to withdraw its investments in Colombia. The success of the country is gone. Needless to indicate the reason ”, was the message that the businessman uploaded, which quickly went viral.

Hernandez then corrected: “It’s false! Grupo Éxito has already confirmed that it will continue in the country. I agree that the information must be verified, but this served for the president of the group to deny these news, and they will stay in Colombia.”