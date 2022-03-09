Mario Irivarren recreates Rosángela Espinoza’s meeting with Angelina Jolie: “Your fan from Peru” | Parody | Venice | Hollywood | shows

James 22 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 99 Views

A few hours ago mario irivarren He posted a video on his Instagram account that made thousands of his followers laugh. It is a clip that she recorded when she traveled to Italy, where she parodies the anecdotal moment in which Rosángela Espinoza found Angelina Jolie boarding a boat in Venice with some of her companions and greeted her.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“I’m lucky to be alive”

Grosby-Group Stanley Tucci He spoke about his fight against tongue cancer and assured: “I feel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved