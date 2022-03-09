Mario Irivarren recreates Rosángela Espinoza’s meeting with Angelina Jolie: “Your fan from Peru” | Parody | Venice | Hollywood | shows

A few hours ago mario irivarren He posted a video on his Instagram account that made thousands of his followers laugh. It is a clip that she recorded when she traveled to Italy, where she parodies the anecdotal moment in which Rosángela Espinoza found Angelina Jolie boarding a boat in Venice with some of her companions and greeted her.

Mario Irivarren parodied the moment when Rosángela crossed paths with Angelina Jolie. Photo: Mario Irivarren / Instagram

Vania Bludau’s partner shared the video on her Instagram account and already has more than 40,000 views and more than 600 comments, including “Rose”, who took the clip with humor. “Angelina! Angelina! Your fan, from Peru. Oh, what emotion! He greeted me!”Mario is heard saying, who also repeats Rosángela’s gestures while laughing.

Rosángela Espinoza responds to the parody of Mario Irrivaren

The cameras of América TV went in search of Rosangela Espinoza to know his opinion about the video of Mario Irivarren. “What I can do? I watch the video and I ask myself: ‘What happened to me?’ Sometimes when you see a Hollywood actor you’re like, ‘Is he serious?’ I fulfilled my dream” he replied between laughs.

Then, he assured that it was really Angelina Jolie whom he greeted in Venice and that he will respond to Mario Irivarren. “International magazines took that video to report that he was with his daughter… He is doing the parody, now it’s my turn, I’m going to return it, one with the other,” she replied.

The moment Rosángela Espinoza saw Angelina Jolie

In July of last year, the ‘combatant’ Rosángela Espinoza traveled to Europe, and on her way through Venice, she could not believe what happened to her. Through her Instagram stories, the tiktoker revealed that she crossed paths with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie while she was boarding a boat with her companions.