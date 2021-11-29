Mario Kart 8 Deluxe beats FIFA 22 and returns to the top of the UK ranking – Nerd4.life

Several years after its debut in stores, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back on top of the UK sales ranking in the week of Black Friday beating FIFA 22, which ranks second. Sliding for Pokémon Shiny Diamond that drops from first to sixth place.

Last week was very special for the UK retail market due to the many Black Friday offers. Nintendo Switch games have sold over two million copies and among these Mario Kart Deluxe 8 stands out, also thanks to a bundle with the Nintendo home console which apparently sold like hot cakes. FIFA 22 as already mentioned was ranked second, while Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is in third place.

Pokémon Shining Diamond recorded 57% fewer copies sold than the previous week, dropping from first to sixth place, while Perla Splendente slips from second to eleventh. Similarly, Battlefield 2042 (twelfth) also dropped out of the top 10, while Metroid Dread is no longer even among the 40 best-selling games.

In general, GamesIndustry reports, the week of Black Friday was relatively subdued in the UK when it comes to retail sales, which fell 10% compared to the same period in 2020. The lack of digital copy sales figures, however, did not. allows you to have a complete picture of the situation.

Mario Kart 8 has returned to the top of the UK sales chart thanks to a Nintendo Switch bundle

Below is the UK sales ranking for the week ended November 27, 2021:

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft (Switch) Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Pokémon Shining Diamond Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Far Cry 6 Mario Party Superstars

Staying on the subject of sales rankings, on Steam Farming Simulator 22 it beat the competition.