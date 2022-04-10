Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Calculate when the next rounds of DLC tracks would be released

We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the new DLC tracks of the Bonus Tracks Pass.

In this case, we have been able to take a look at an interesting theory about when it could be released the next round of clues in this DLC and the rest of the rounds. For now we do not have an official date, but the recent analysis shared by ScreenRant could certainly give clues as to when we could enjoy them.

The game will receive tracks until the end of 2023, adding a total of 48 new circuits to the game, organized into 12 separate cups.

The first round was launched on March 18, with the first two cups having four lanes each. About a month passed from the announcement of the DLC to the release of the first tracks.

If Nintendo plans to release the tracks eight at a time, the second should play between the middle and the end of July 2022 . This is believed so because from March 2022 to December 2023, there are 21 months and there are 5 remaining rounds of eight tracks each.

. This is believed so because from March 2022 to December 2023, there are 21 months and there are 5 remaining rounds of eight tracks each. The releases should then be about four months apart. A) Yes, rounds three, four, five and six would be released around November/December 2022, March/April 2023, July/August 2023, and November/December 2023, respectively.

We will have to be attentive to see if this calendar is met. What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that this is the first set of tracks and more rounds will be released in the future.

Source.