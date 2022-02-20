Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtakes Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (2/19/22) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop, where Pokémon Legends: Arceus has lost its leadership. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Pokémon Legends loses the lead in the Switch eShop
This time we see that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been teased by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe after it has held the top spot since its January debut. Here are the full lists:
All the games:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Inside
- Limbo
- Overcooked! two
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
- Among Us
- Hades
- XCOM 2: Collection
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Unravel Two
- This War of Mine
- Boomerang Fu
- Cuphead
- Toki
- Super Bomberman R
- monopoly
- Rayman Legends – Definitive Edition
- sonic mania
- Minecraft
- Gear Club Unlimited
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Blasphemous
- The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition
- Football Cup 2021
- Kingdom Hearts
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Digital-Only Games:
- Inside
- Limbo
- Among Us
- Boomerang Fu
- Cuphead
- The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare
- Football Cup 2021
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance
- Trivial
- Star Wars: Kinghts of the Old Republic
- Jet Kave Adventures
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Green Hell
- OlliOlli World
- Thief Simulator
- unpacking
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Cooking Tycoons: 3 in 1 Bundle
- UrbanFlow
- Broken Sword 5
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
- .Cat
- MotoGP 21
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- One
- Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5
- quake
- Draw a Stickman Epic 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
Nintendo eShop is the official store for digital games on Nintendo Switch.
Download your favorite games instantly to your console at any time and from the comfort of your home.
Get your hands on different offers, enjoy great discounts and discover tons of free games and trials.
Choose the payment method that suits you best and get back 5% of each digital purchase, which you can then use to get a discount on your next game.
What you can do in the eShop:
What do you think? We read you in the comments.
Source: eShop.