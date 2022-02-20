Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtakes Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (2/19/22) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop, where Pokémon Legends: Arceus has lost its leadership. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Pokémon Legends loses the lead in the Switch eShop

This time we see that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been teased by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe after it has held the top spot since its January debut. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Inside Limbo Overcooked! two FIFA 22: Legacy Edition Among Us Hades XCOM 2: Collection Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Unravel Two This War of Mine Boomerang Fu Cuphead Toki Super Bomberman R monopoly Rayman Legends – Definitive Edition sonic mania Minecraft Gear Club Unlimited Luigi’s Mansion 3 Blasphemous The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Sleuth – Complete Edition Football Cup 2021 Kingdom Hearts Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Digital-Only Games:

Inside Limbo Among Us Boomerang Fu Cuphead The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare Football Cup 2021 OlliOlli: Switch Stance Trivial Star Wars: Kinghts of the Old Republic Jet Kave Adventures Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Green Hell OlliOlli World Thief Simulator unpacking Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Five Nights at Freddy’s Cooking Tycoons: 3 in 1 Bundle UrbanFlow Broken Sword 5 Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans .Cat MotoGP 21 Call of Juarez: Gunslinger One Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5 quake Draw a Stickman Epic 2 Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Source: eShop.