Mario Kart 8 Deluxe overtakes Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the top of the most downloaded of the week in the Nintendo Switch eShop (2/19/22) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop, where Pokémon Legends: Arceus has lost its leadership. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Pokémon Legends loses the lead in the Switch eShop

This time we see that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been teased by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe after it has held the top spot since its January debut. Here are the full lists:

All the games:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  3. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  4. Inside
  5. Limbo
  6. Overcooked! two
  7. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
  8. Among Us
  9. Hades
  10. XCOM 2: Collection
  11. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
  12. Unravel Two
  13. This War of Mine
  14. Boomerang Fu
  15. Cuphead
  16. Toki
  17. Super Bomberman R
  18. monopoly
  19. Rayman Legends – Definitive Edition
  20. sonic mania
  21. Minecraft
  22. Gear Club Unlimited
  23. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  24. Blasphemous
  25. The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare
  26. Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Sleuth – Complete Edition
  27. Football Cup 2021
  28. Kingdom Hearts
  29. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  30. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Digital-Only Games:

  1. Inside
  2. Limbo
  3. Among Us
  4. Boomerang Fu
  5. Cuphead
  6. The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare
  7. Football Cup 2021
  8. OlliOlli: Switch Stance
  9. Trivial
  10. Star Wars: Kinghts of the Old Republic
  11. Jet Kave Adventures
  12. Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  13. Green Hell
  14. OlliOlli World
  15. Thief Simulator
  16. unpacking
  17. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  18. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  19. Cooking Tycoons: 3 in 1 Bundle
  20. UrbanFlow
  21. Broken Sword 5
  22. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
  23. .Cat
  24. MotoGP 21
  25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  26. One
  27. Kingdom Hearts I.5 + II.5
  28. quake
  29. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
  30. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

