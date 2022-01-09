Mario Kart 9 goes crazy on social media, after the rumors regarding the possible announcement – Nerd4.life

Mario Kart 9 is going crazy on social network, especially the nintendocentric ones, after the rumor that promises a announcement of the game in the coming months. No wonder given the love for the franchise and the copies sold by Mario Kart 8, which between the Wii U version and the Deluxe version for Nintendo Switch has made dizzying numbers (and continues to do so).

Let’s recap: according to Dr. Serkan Toto, a well-known analyst of the videogame industry, Mario Kart 9 would be in full production and could be announced in 2022, perhaps with a simple teaser (the release would therefore be in 2023). Furthermore, according to his words, the new chapter should bring some surprise news.

The speculations on the latter have driven the network crazy, with different hypotheses on what the new mechanics introduced and the founds studied by Nintendo to renew the franchise could be. The most loved, so much so as to generate 10,000 tweets, is the one that passes under the hashtag #NintendoKart.

Before proceeding we reiterate that of course it is a mere hypothesis, because there is nothing concrete. However #NintendoKart, hides the desire to see a Mario Kart 9 with all the Nintendo franchises represented, like what the company did with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many enjoyed elaborating on this hypothesis, with some even making fake character selection screens to accompany their posts.

The only truth, for now, is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold more than 38 million units as of September 30, 2021, a figure that has certainly grown in recent months. Therefore, Nintendo will hardly give up the brand, that is, it will abandon the name “Mario Kart”. In any case, he could easily decide to introduce characters from outside the Super Mario franchise into the game, just to add color. Would you like it to be so?