Mario Kart 9, Xenoblade 3 and a new Fire Emblem could be in the next Direct, for an insider – Nerd4.life

According to the insider Zippo, well known in the circles that gravitate around Nintendo, in the next Nintendo Direct there could be several games not yet announced: Mario Kart 9, Xenoblade 3 it’s a new Fire Emblem. In reality Zippo is not sure of the contents of the Direct, but has collected some rumors on the titles mentioned.

According to his sources, the new Nintendo Direct it could be broadcast next week or, at least, in February, and it will be pretty big: “I’m not sure about the contents right now, but it’s easy to assume that Kirby And The Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1 + 2, the heavily rumored Xenoblade 3, and a new Fire Emblem will be in attendance.“

According to him, Nintendo has a lot to reveal, so it could drop some bombs during the presentation. At the end of his post, ours added on Mario Kart 9: “If you made a Super Bowl bet on the non-existence of the new Mario Kart, you would lose a lot of money.“

Just today the record sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch emerged, even in the last year, and of the series in general, which suggest a sequel as practically safe, at least in the future. Could 2022 be the right year to play it? Difficult to say, given the crowds of releases on Nintendo Switch.