Mario Kempes gave his forecast for the match against the Mexican National Team

The former player of the Argentina national team, Mario Alberto Kempes time was given to analyze the meeting between the Mexican National Team and the Albiceleste where the Matador assured that if Mexico does not improve will hardly win.

“Mexico playing as it was playing in the Octagonal, it is very difficult for it to beat Argentina, but it is football. There are still 7 months to go and anything can change. If it has gone badly against Argentina and Brazil, who tells you that this next World Cup brings out something positive?” he said on an ESPN program.

“If they manage to stand up to Mexico, or if in the three games, they get to play 85 percent or 90 percent that they played in the qualifying rounds, I think it would not be a problem,” he added.

El Matador highlighted the performance of those led by Scaloni, as he assured that they have left behind the dependency on Lionel Messi.

“Today the reality is that this Argentina has changed a lot, I see it more confident, there are many new faces and they don’t depend so much on Messi, they are players who have characteristics of previous teams and that makes me very excited because they don’t look for him much.

“Messi is always going to score, but don’t give him every shot because he’s not going to solve all your problems. Those guys have the ability and the personality to do what they have to do on the pitch and then give it to Messi who can solve some problems for you,” he said.