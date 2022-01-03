Mario Macalli, former Lega Pro president, died 84 years old

Mario Macalli, former president of the Serie C League and the Lega, died. He was 84. Macalli passed away after years of serious illness.

Born in Milan on March 19, 1937, Macalli was the president of the Italian Professional Football League, and before that of Serie C, from January 10, 1997 to July 3, 2015.

From 1962 to 1986 Macalli held the position of vice president of the Pergocrema football club which paved the way, in 1977, to leading roles in the governing bodies of the Serie C National League, as federal executive: from the League Programming Commission , to follow in the Arbitration Board, and finally in the technical committee of the FIGC, passing as councilor of Serie C2, becoming from 1987 vice president of the Serie C Professional League. When the latter was commissioner between 1988 and 1990 he was appointed managing director .

On 10 January 1997 he was elected president of the Serie C Professional League, being confirmed in 2000, 2004 and 2008. In 2009 he was also appointed vice president of the FIGC. In December 2012 he was reconfirmed as president of the Lega Pro. On 3 July 2015 Macalli resigned as president of the Lega Pro.