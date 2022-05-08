Mario Moncada reveals the amount of money that Olimpia and Motagua owe Conapid

2022-05-07

mario moncadaNational Sports Commissioner in Honduras, revealed the amount of money they owe Olympia Y Motagua to Conapid for two years, which is why he had threatened earlier not to play the playoff round on Sunday between Motagua Y Lifetime at the National Stadium.

Moncada He gave a press conference this Saturday afternoon to clarify what is happening with the two clubs in the capital and demanded a payment that they have pending for 10% of the tickets in said venue.

The Commissioner asked them for the fourth time to immediately pay the outstanding balances that are in favor of Conapid for the 10% of the box office of the games held at the National Stadium corresponding to the years 2020 and 2021.

”I enclose a copy of the first collection request, which is 33 parties at a rate of 25,000 lempiras each, for a total of 825,000 lempiras,” he points out. Moncada in relation to the debt owed Motagua.

By the side of Olympiathe debt corresponds to the same years for 30 parties at a rate of 25 thousand lempiras each, for a total of 750 thousand lempiras.