Mario Moncada reveals the amount of money that Olimpia and Motagua owe Conapid
2022-05-07
mario moncadaNational Sports Commissioner in Honduras, revealed the amount of money they owe Olympia Y Motagua to Conapid for two years, which is why he had threatened earlier not to play the playoff round on Sunday between Motagua Y Lifetime at the National Stadium.
Moncada He gave a press conference this Saturday afternoon to clarify what is happening with the two clubs in the capital and demanded a payment that they have pending for 10% of the tickets in said venue.
The Commissioner asked them for the fourth time to immediately pay the outstanding balances that are in favor of Conapid for the 10% of the box office of the games held at the National Stadium corresponding to the years 2020 and 2021.
”I enclose a copy of the first collection request, which is 33 parties at a rate of 25,000 lempiras each, for a total of 825,000 lempiras,” he points out. Moncada in relation to the debt owed Motagua.
By the side of Olympiathe debt corresponds to the same years for 30 parties at a rate of 25 thousand lempiras each, for a total of 750 thousand lempiras.
Since the former referee took the position in the Conapid leadership in February, he stood up to Olympia Y Motagua to comply with the late payment of the rent of the establishment.
This meant that both clubs could not use the National Stadium in the first days of Clausura 2022, turning to other venues. The whites played at home in San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba; the azulnes did it in Danlí.
Moncada He also claimed that Conapid received very little income from the rental of the stadium compared to what the clubs reaped economically from its use.