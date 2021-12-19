Mario Rui also out and does not recover any big players

Fresh from a single victory in his last six league games, the Naples he goes to Milan not to break away from the leaders but above all to reject the pursuers who have exploited the last negative moment to make up for the fourth place in the Champions League. In front there will be a Milan with as many difficulties but that with the victories against Genoa and Salernitana, and the same at the end of Udine, managed to partially hide the drop in performance that had led to the defeats against Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

Statistics

In the last 6 matches the Rossoneri have collected 8 points, Napoli even only 5 and they are 10th and 16th in this particular partial classification. Milan have not beaten Napoli at home since 2014 (2-0 with goals from Menez and Bonaventura) and since then 3 wins for Napoli and three draws. In general, there are 13 crossings without a Rossoneri victory (the only one being 3-1 in November 2020). Good numbers also for Spalletti, unbeaten in the 8 challenges with Pioli (6 wins and 2 draws) and also unbeaten against Milan by 13 challenges (10 wins and 3 draws). Obviously, pay attention to Ibrahimovic, who has scored four times in the last 5 matches against Napoli (double in the first leg of last season). In Naples, however, Insigne has the best score against Milan (6 goals for the Rossoneri), but it shouldn’t be from the match

The latest on Milan

Pioli has to do without the injured Calabria, Kjaer, Leao, Pellegri and Rebic, but Giroud recovers as an offensive change after the match started in Ibrahimovic. Behind Zlatan the trio composed of Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Krunic (in ballot with Messias). In the median Tonali, favorite over Bennacer, and Kessie while in defense Romagnoli will act in tandem with Tomori, on the right Kalulu (he is favorite over Florenzi) and Theo Hernandez in strong doubt for the influence in the ballot with Ballo-Tourè

The latest on Napoli

Spalletti without Fabian, Osimhen, Koulibaly, Insigne and at the last minute also by Mario Rui. Only Lobotka recovers who will represent a change on the bench in midfield while in defense Di Lorenzo will have to move to the left with Malcuit who will take his place on the right. In the median space for Demme and Anguissa who were able to improve their condition and in attack Lozano (favorite over Politano) with Zielinski and Elmas in support of Mertens.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli

Ballotings: Kalulu-Florenzi 55% -45%, Krunic-Messias 55% -45%, Theo-Ballo-Touré 51% -49%

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Macuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti

Ballotings: Lozano-Politano 55% -45%, Elmas-Ounas 55% -45%

REFEREE: Massa (Meli-Bindoni, IV: Rapuano, VAR: Di Paolo, AVAR: De Meo)

Live TV on DAZN, live broadcast on Kiss Kiss Italia and live text on Tuttonapoli.net with ample pre and post-match