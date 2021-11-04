Mario Rui: “I am a urchin like Insigne. They call me ‘maestro’. Sarri, Osimhen and Scudetto fight: I tell you everything”

The full-back of Napoli, Mario Rui, made some statements during Radio Goal, on the Kiss Kiss frequencies: “I will not be able to play Legia Warsaw-Napoli and I suffer from it. I would always like to play this kind of matches, but I will cheer like all the Azzurri supporters. I will see it from home. I am happy with the affection of the fans towards me, but the merit is of the team is doing very well. We must continue to work in this way, preparing every single match in the best possible way. I was very well received by the Neapolitans: Insigne, this shirt transforms me. I will do everything to honor it. “

Naples-Verona: “We arrive at the Maradona match in the best conditions. We have suffered very few goals in the league, we know the difficulty of the match against Hellas, but we have all the qualities to continue our positive streak”.

Master: “Do they call me” master “on tik tok? They told me. It will mean that I will use this social network”.

On defense: “We suffer very few goals also because the whole team sacrifices itself, starting with the attackers. We are a good group. We run even less than in the past, but better. We get the ball around quickly.”

Salernitana-Naples: “They played the best match of the season against us: we should congratulate the grenades. We didn’t do very well, but we were still good at taking home the three points.”

Comparison with Sarri: “I don’t know if we will be able to score 91 points, but we all want the ending to be different (Azzurri second in the standings behind Juventus, ed). We want to give the fans great joy, but I’ll stop here. “

Three-way fight: “Napoli and Milan for the title? No, Inter are reigning champions and will fight to the end to win the title”.

Osimhen: “A very strong player with very large room for improvement. We will try to help him reach the highest level.”