Mario Rui out, the choice on Insigne and Fabian ”- SOS Fanta

The Naples is in an emergency against Milan, there are many absences. Not only Insigne, Mario Rui is also out for San Siro. Like this Luciano Spalletti in conference, as taken from Tuttonapoli: “We can win the game with those we have available, we play it with the aim of bringing home the three points”.

CROSSROADS – “What did I say, we have to stop a bit too. I do not accept the game of injuries and those who are missing. In these moments there is a need for examples, for examples to speak, there is a need for racing, courage, solutions. Tomorrow we have 16-17 players from the squad available, so that’s enough to go and play the games against anyone. It is clear that if they get worse every time who has to play… don’t worry about the minutes you could have played, show your worth now. We go with what is needed, then it is clear that we want to be ambitious and it depends on us, to achieve certain things then sometimes it may not depend on us because things happen but the behavior to have is clear even if football is sometimes so dramatic. that in a race episode you cancel all the weekly work but that will turn once in favor and once against “.

MANOLAS – “Manolas’ story concerns the relationship between him and the club, it is with those who are there that we can aspire to win the game, so I am not talking about Manolas. To have seen him happy at the Olympiacos presentation makes me happy for him, for the rest we have needs for the pitfalls that can happen to you. The observations you make, let alone if we don’t make them, now the market is closed and this is the group available for now ”.

INJURED – “Mario Rui is not called up, like Fabian, Insigne, Osimhen, Koulibaly of course. Let’s first say who is there (laughs, ed) “.

MILAN – “I expect the team that I have seen in these two years, with the work done by Pioli, with a way of being in the clear as well as the choices of the individual champions he has at his disposal. I don’t want to play against teams in difficulty, but against strong teams, because Napoli is a team that can play against strong teams, I don’t need to worsen the others to show my strength. Tomorrow we must play as a strong, lively team, Vesuvius must not be a postcard but we must have it inside us to do what we need “.

INSIGNE – “Only a coach who has lost his mind could give up someone with his qualities, he is a good captain of a team, he must never be taken as the best possible because every opportunity can be the right one to become stronger. It seemed to me from the beginning in line with the figure I imagined from the outside. He is a footballer who has a heart, even if he wanted to play from the beginning and if I expected it, then there is me who make a mistake and ask him for 70 minutes. In his availability I took advantage of it a bit, it is his quality to be there and to help but I had to evaluate even if there were evaluations that led to being able to do those 70 minutes as he wants to do them, but it took me of mine and has made a figure below its potential “.

