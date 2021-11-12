Mario Sconcerti’s accusations against Chiellini unleash the storm on the web

Mario Sconcerti also did not like some of the thoughts expressed by Giorgio Chiellini in his interview with Dazn in recent days. In addition to proposing a Serie A format for 16-18 teams and saying he was against the Var, the captain of the national team and Juventus had re-proposed the theme SuperLega saying absolutely in favor. A stance that had also triggered several negative comments on social media and now also by Sconcerti.

Sconcerti wonders in the name of who speaks Chiellini

Sconcerti writes in Corriere della Sera commenting on the defender’s interview: “Chiellini rather, when he is in his role as captain, he should be careful what he says about the football system. On behalf of which himself does he speak about the advantages of the Superalloy? As a player, captain or manager available from next Monday? “

“Because the sin of the SuperLeague has never been to exist, it was to exist in one way for 13 clubs and in another for all the other 700 European teams. Tell me Chiellini, in summary: are we all the same or are 700 only to train the rich? This is the real beginning to break or begin “

The fans defend Chiellini’s freedom of thought

Reactions are flagging and this time the social attack is on Sconcerti: “are you speaking on behalf of Chiellini and are you free to say what you think? Today Bewilderment he did not know what he was writing and he must have thought: let’s wear a Juventus player! it’s really depressing “or:” Chiellini has to be careful what he says while Sconcerti has been able to write what has been on his mind for years now, as long as he’s against someone from Juve “

There are those who observe: “Therefore, a footballer cannot have an opinion. Often, footballers are attacked for their platitudes, there is one who has a legitimate thought and is criticized. Speechless “and again:” Can’t one express his opinion? We know that he plays for Juve, so he is biased, so we too come up with our idea … “and finally:” Talk to Juventus manager… .What it is now “.

