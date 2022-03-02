Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Preview – The Wildest, Funniest Football Returns

One of the biggest and most pleasant surprises that the last edition of Nintendo Direct left us was, without a doubt, the announcement of Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccerthe third installment of one of the most beloved and crazy sports sagas of the iconic plumber who, for some reason, had been missing since 2007. Luckily, the long wait will come to an end next June 10day in which we will be able to jump back onto the field to score the most spectacular and exaggerated goals in the entire industry on our Nintendo Switch.

The most aggressive and spectacular football returns

So, we can enjoy a game of “football” in which we will play matches of five against five controlling the most popular characters in the Champin Kingdom. If we have put the word soccer in quotation marks, it is because All resemblance to this sport ends in the fact that there are two goalkeepers in which to score goals and that the ball is controlled with the feet.

By making passes we can make plays and load the ball to make powerful shots on goal.

Beyond this, what we have is an authentic battlefield that at times can be more reminiscent of a fighting or action game than a sports one. Not in vain, there are no rules here and anything goes, being able to attack our rivals with very tough tackles that will not penalize us with fouls. Forget things like offside or even the fact that the ball can get out of the established limits, since the limits of the stage are electrified fences that we can use in our favor to send the opponents against them and fry them.

As if that wasn’t enough, during the matches we can get objects in the purest style Mario Kart with which to besiege the opposing team and turn the tables in our favor. We have already told you that you can also load some special shots with different effects called hyper strokes that they will add two points to our scoreboard instead of one if they enter the goal? Well, you can if we collect the orb that appears from time to time at random points on the field.

The visual style that the game adopts in hyper strokes is amazing.

As you see, It’s about a Mario Strikers from head to toealthough this does not mean that we will not also find some very interesting novelties with this release, such as a new and interesting role-playing component that allows us to obtain various pieces of equipment with which to dress our characters, something that will not only be static, so it will affect our statistics and our performance. In this way, we can focus our players so that they stand out in some aspects or others.

Speaking of players, we were happy to see that this time we can form complete teams (minus the goalkeepers) with the main characters. In previous installments, the most prominent Mario heroes and villains such as Luigi or Bowser were the captains and the rest of the lineup was completed by secondary characters such as Shy Guy, Boo or a Koopa. That here has changed, so we can mount our Dream Team choosing any player we want, which is always appreciated.

At last we can assemble teams with the characters we want.

Another of the great novelties we have is that now multiplayer supports up to eight players (four for each team) locally on the same console, which promises to make the title an ideal option for the most numerous gatherings we do with our friends and take its already fun proposal to the next level.

Obviously, it will also include the possibility of playing matches online and bring with it a new and very interesting mode called Club Strikers. In it, we can create a club and invite our friends up to a maximum of 20 players to compete online in matches against other clubs and thus add victories that help take ours to the top of the leaderboards, which seems to us a very attractive way to encourage competition through the Internet. Obviously, we will have to wait to see how all this is organized and managed, if tournaments and leagues will be organized or if it will simply be to play games without further ado.

We can buy the equipment with the coins we get playing.

On a visual level, we have been very pleasantly surprised, although if we take into account that those responsible for the game are Next Level Games, the creators of Luigi’s Mansion 3 (one of the most impressive titles on Nintendo Switch), everything is much easier to understand. Within its simplicity It presents some very successful modeling, some fantastic animations, good effects and what seems to be a total fluidity in its performance., something essential in a work of these characteristics. But, if there is something that stands out above all the rest, it is the hyperthrusts, which put a whole graphic display on the screen that even changes the visual style to something more similar to cartoons. And all this accompanied by an outstanding staging that has left us with a lot of desire to see what each player’s shots will be like, since only a couple of them have been shown.

There will be items of all kinds and each character will have their own way of controlling the ball, like Estela who carries it levitating.

We still have many doubts about this new Mario Strikerssuch as its proposed modes for both single and multiplayer (for example, how customizable the rules of the matches will be), the new objects that we will be able to use, if there will be any new mechanics that have not yet been taught or the way in which which your team system will be balanced, but what I’ve seen so far looks great and the formula doesn’t seem to have lost an iota of fun since we were able to enjoy its first installment on GameCube. We’ll have to wait until summer to find out how good it really will end up being, but we’re already warming up and we can’t wait to jump back on the pitch to beat ourselves up and score the best goals again.