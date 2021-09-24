Mario the animated film will be released in 2022. Chris Pratt Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy Peach and Jack Black Bowser! • Eurogamer.it

Not just video games during the Nintendo Direct: with the appearance of Shigeru Miyamoto in fact, there is also talk of the already announced animated film dedicated to Super Mario, in progress at Illumination.

Miyamoto has therefore unveiled the release date of the animated feature, which will be distributed in cinemas around the world at December 2022. The exact date for US cinemas is December 21, later dates will also be announced for Europe and Japan.

But it doesn’t end there, as Miyamoto also revealed which actors will play the lead characters: Chris Pratt will be the voice of Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach, Charlie Day it will be Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key will play the animated role of Toad and the mythical Jack Black it will be none other than Bowser. There will also be an appearance of Donkey Kong, who will be voiced by Seth Rogen. He is also involved in the project Charles Martinet, which is the official voice of Mario in Nintendo video games.