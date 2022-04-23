Mario Vargas Llosa: Family reports on his state of health after being hospitalized for COVID-19

Morgana Vargas Llosadaughter of the Peruvian writer, Mario Vargas Llosa, referred to the information that has been circulating on social networks about the state of health of her father, who a few days ago was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Various international media report that the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature he was admitted to a health center due to some complications of the disease; In this regard, Morgana used her Twitter account to clarify her information.

“In view of the information that is being disseminated in relation to the state of health of Mario Vargas Llosa, his three children, who are with him, we share this brief statement,” he said at the beginning of his message.

“A few days ago, in view of some complications related to Covid, he was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition is progressing favorably. He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect your privacy,” he said.

POSTPONE EVENTS

Mario Vargas Llosa had planned to attend an event of the Royal Spanish Academy on April 19, (RAE), but due to unforeseen events, the organization had to postpone the date of the event, which was also going to have the presence of the director of this institution Santiago Munoz Machado.

This is the Cervantes Week, where Muñoz Machado was going to talk about his book “Cervantes”, from the Crítica publishing house, with the Spanish-Peruvian writer and academic. The act has been postponed until next Monday, April 25, according to the RAE.

Vargas Llosa recently published his latest book, “The quiet gaze (by Pérez Galdós)”, an essay by the Alfaguara publishing house that he presented at a press conference in Madrid on April 7. The 86-year-old writer lives in Madrid and has a long list of awards, such as the Cervantes and the Prince of Asturias for Letters, in addition to the Nobel.

