Mario Vargas Llosa hospitalized for covid-19 in Madrid

(CNN Spanish) — The Peruvian-Spanish writer Mario Vargas Llosa is admitted to a hospital in Madrid for covid-19, his children reported this Friday through the account of Twitter of his daughter Morgana.

“A few days ago, in view of some complications related to covid, he was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition evolves favorably, ”the writer’s three children indicate in the tweet. “He and his family appreciate the expressions of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy. Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa”.

In view of the information that is being disseminated in relation to the state of health of Mario Vargas Llosa, his three children, who are with him, we share this brief statement. A few days ago, in view of some complications related to Covid 1/2 – Morgana Vargas Llosa (@morganavll) April 22, 2022

The famous writer, who recently turned 86, has been awarded a large number of awards, including the Critics’ Prize and the Rómulo Gallegos International Prize (1967), the Prince of Asturias (1986), the Cervantes Prize ( 1994), the PEN/Nabokov (2002), and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010.