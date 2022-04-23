Mario Vargas Llosa, hospitalized for covid in Madrid | Culture

Mario Vargas Llosa has been admitted to a Madrid hospital since Wednesday for health complications after contracting the coronavirus. The Hispanic-Peruvian Nobel Prize winner tested positive at the end of last week, which caused the cancellation of the proclamation that he was going to give at the Maestranza on Sunday and an act at the RAE on Tuesday, and his isolation in a room in his house. Finally, he was admitted two days ago and his condition is not in danger, his three children report in a brief statement, in which they ask that his privacy be respected and appreciate the signs of affection.

The full statement, signed by Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas LLosa, reads as follows: “In view of the information that is being disseminated in relation to the state of health of Mario Vargas Llosa, his three children, who are with him, we share this short statement. A few days ago, in view of some complications related to covid, he was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition is evolving favorably. He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect their privacy.”

Mario Vargas Llosa at the beginning of April, during the presentation of his latest book. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

Vargas Llosa, who turned 86 on March 28, had returned to literary news with the publication of the still gaze, a book about Galdós, which he read intensely during the pandemic. In November of last year, the 1994 Cervantes Prize winner was admitted to the French Academy, making him the first member of the institution who had not written in Molière’s language.