Mario Vargas Llosa is discharged from hospital after being admitted for covid | Culture

The writer Mario Vargas Llosa with his three children after being discharged from the hospital: Gonzalo and Morgana on his right and Álvaro on his left. Morgana Vargas Llosa (Twitter)

The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, was discharged from hospital on Monday from a Madrid clinic after being admitted for covid on the afternoon of last Wednesday. His daughter Morgana has announced the writer’s return home through the social network Twitter. “Mario Vargas Llosa defeated covid. Now, home to continue with the recovery. Thank you life-saving science and medical personnel for his dedication. We will always be very grateful to them. They have been fighting this pandemic for years. All our admiration for you ”, Morgana has written in a publication accompanied by a photograph in which she appears with her father and her two brothers, Álvaro and Gonzalo.

The daughter of the Nobel Prize winner has also made public a note written by hand by Vargas Llosa himself after being discharged. “I have asked my children Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana to publicly thank the medical staff at the Ruber clinic in Madrid for the good results of my treatment. And I thank the rest of the staff for their devotion and friendship, ”the writer has related in his brief message.

Due to the contagion of Vargas Llosa, the Royal Spanish Academy had to postpone the act scheduled for last Tuesday, in which the author was going to talk with the director of the entity, Santiago Muñoz Machado, about his book Cervantes and that it was going to mark the beginning of the Cervantes Week. The writer has, in addition to the Nobel Prize awarded in 2010, other recognitions such as the Cervantes Prize in 1994 and the Prince of Asturias for Letters in 1986, and he is the author of works such as The city and the Dogs (1963) and The party of the goat (2000).