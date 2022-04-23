Mario Vargas Llosa tests negative for covid while continuing to recover

Mario Vargas Llosawho entered the hospital last Wednesday due to the complications of the coronavirus he suffered, has given negative this Saturday in the last test done, so already free of covid-19, doctors focus their efforts on treating pneumonia which led to him being hospitalized three days ago. Fortunately, there is an improvement thus confirms the “favorable evolution” which the family reported on Friday through a statement.

While continue with your recoveryHis couple, Isabel Preysler does not separate her side. It was this Tuesday when the news of the positive in coronavirus of the author of five corners. It was said that the state of health of the Nobel Prize for Literature was good and that he remained isolated at his home in Madrid. “He is fine, at home and taking care of himself,” they assured Europe Press people around the writer. However, the next day, after detecting complications, the medical team decided that he should remain hospitalized as a precaution.

East health bump it has obligedwhat’s more, to cancel their professional commitments, such as the presentation of the book Cervantes, by Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the RAE, until he is fully recovered. His diagnosis also prevented him from being in Seville on Easter Sunday, when he was going to participate in the bullfighting proclamation after two years without being able to carry out this tradition due to the health crisis. It was finally a great friend of his, the writer Félix de Arzúa, who worked as a town crier at the Lope de Vega theater in Seville, where the bullfighting season has begun at La Maestranza, an event he attends every year together with Isabel Preysler.

If this favorable evolution continues, it is expected that At the beginning of May I traveled to Argentina on the occasion of the International Book Fair of Buenos Aires to talk of the still gazehis latest literary proposal, an essay on the work of Benito Pérez Galdós that he already presented on April 7 at the Ateneo de Madrid, in one of his last public acts before contagion.

